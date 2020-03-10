Tami Roman To Host New VH1 Show Exposing Cheaters

Tami Roman got herself a new gig exposing infidelity!! The actress/reality star/comedian has scored a new show with VH1.

Tami is not new to appearing on reality shows. She says she is not returning to Basketball Wives: L.A. but still has her social media presence with her ‘Bonnet Chronicles’ and she’ll be back on our TV screens with her new Cheaters-style show. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the show is tentatively called “Unfaithful” and the pilot has already been filmed.

Would you watch?

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: