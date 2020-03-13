Earlier this week, a United Airlines flight had to be diverted after several passengers became frightened and angry when they were seated next to a passenger they believed to be sick with coronavirus.

According to AP, Sunday, a flight headed to Newark, N.J., from Colorado made an unexpected stop in Denver shortly after takeoff. Authorities say the unscheduled detour was necessary because three frightened passengers became agitated and refused to follow crew members’ instructions.

Denver police were waiting for the aircraft when it landed and escorted the unruly passengers away. But United has now confirmed that the disruption was triggered by the presence of a “sickly” passenger.

The passenger who suffers from allergies was coughing and sneezing. To address health concerns, she was screened for a fever on board and then allowed to continue her trip after the screening came back negative, station NBC Chicago reported.

(Source)

United Airlines flight, emergency landing after sneezing passenger causes hysteria was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted March 13, 2020

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: