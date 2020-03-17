LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Closing Off Public Access to Its Government Buildings Due to COVID-19

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is taking action regarding the coronavirus disease.

Budish has announced the county is closing off access to its government buildings to the public.

There will still be services available online and through phone including Auto Title, Child Support Services, and Job and Family Services among others. To see a complete list, click here.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“We’re going through the biggest crisis most of us have ever known,” Budish said in a video message. “We’re taking these steps so that public heath services such as hospitals and clinics are not overwhelmed by patients requiring critical aid.”

The City of Cleveland is also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 by closing off “its city offices and limited some of its services.”

The City of Akron has requested that “non-essential city employees” remain at their homes.

Click here to read more.

