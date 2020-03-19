CLOSE
Trump Suspends Foreclosures & Evictions For April

Some good news for you to finally take a deep breath.

I know you thought about this, I have, “How the hell am I gonna keep a roof over my head if the government shut down my job?”

Good news, the federal government has ordered The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to suspend evictions and foreclosures for the month of April, according to The Hill.

On Wednesday President Trump made the order during his White House press conference.

 

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April,” Trump said. “So we’re working very closely with [HUD Secretary] Dr. Ben Carson and everybody from HUD.”

This applies to “homeowners with mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration,” which is funded by HUD for affordable housing.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) also announced on Wednesday that they will suspend foreclosures and evictions for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Cleveland has suspended foreclosures and evictions for the next two months, according to Scene.

No word on a statewide plan from Governor Mike DeWine. Text CORONA614 to 71007 for updates any time of the day. Text message and data rates may apply.

Source: The Hill, Scene, CNBC

Trump Suspends Foreclosures & Evictions For April  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

