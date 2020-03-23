Are we talking, dating, courting, in a relationship or what?

Eva gives you keys on how to know when the relationship you’re in is serious.

Rock T and Rickey reminiscence on the time when Rickey realized Rock T was in love when he “ruined” a boys trip by bringing his now-wife.

Listen for direct signs to know if your relationship is official or a fling.

Eva’s Corner: How To Tell What Type Of Relationship You’re In was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 5 hours ago

