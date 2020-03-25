Will The Black Community Survive the Impact of COVID-19? Resources and Info on How to Make it

Kroger Community Pantry

Foodbank Main Number: 614-277-3663

Address: 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, OH 43123

Hours:

As part of the Community Shelter Board’s efforts to de-concentrate homeless populations in same shelter, the downtown YMCA – beginning tomorrow – will host 200 men in their facility in addition to the 320 homeless men already in residence. The Mid-Ohio Kitchen will prep and deliver 1,650 daily meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner – that will connect 550 emergency homeless and residents to meals.

South Side Roots switched its cafe model to the distribution pre-packaged boxes while this rule is in effect. We are handing out pre-packaged, carry-out meals by the Reeb Avenue Center’s gymnasium from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Weekly Community Dinners are also served as grab-and-go on Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

What to do if you already receive benefits to make sure you can continue to receive them?

A: You can check on the status of an existing case, submit verification documents and sign up for text message notifications online through the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal at www.ssp.benefits.ohio.gov

Q: What should people do if they need benefits now?

A: Franklin County Job and Family Services does not process unemployment insurance claims… For those, please visit http://www.unemployment.ohio.gov or call 1-877-644-6562.

Residents who need food assistance (SNAP), cash assistance or Medicaid can apply or check on the status of an existing application by visiting www.benefits.ohio.gov or calling 1-844-640-OHIO… That’s 1-844-640-64-46.

Our Opportunity Centers are still open, but under reduced hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon)… We have limits on a number of customers who can be served at once… We know it is inconvenient, but these are measures to help protect the health of both our customers and employees. Remember, you do not need to apply in-person… Skip the trip and call 1-844-640-6446 or visit www.benefits.ohio.gov.

QUESTIONS ABOUT FORECLOSURES OR EVICTIONS: