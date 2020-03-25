7 Tips from Astronauts on How to Self-Isolate Without Going Nuts

Are you practicing social distancing and it’s starting to drive you just a little bit crazy? Here’s some help, two former astronauts have provided you with seven tips on how to self isolate and not lose your mind.

According to Huffington Post, former Space Station commander Chris Hadfield got on YouTube and shared some pointers on how to get through this without going nuts. And astronaut Scott Kelly shared some great tips too. Here are seven things they say to do . . .

1. Do your research, understand the situation, and listen to the experts. Don’t just be afraid. Find reliable sources, and know the true risks you’re facing. Having a good grasp on it can help you manage your anxiety. Just don’t get TOO obsessed.

2. Choose some goals, identify the obstacles, and attack those goals. Think about what you want to accomplish today, this week, and this month. We can’t do certain things right now, but moving forward is important. So new hobbies are a great idea.

3. Follow a schedule. If we’re in this for the long haul, you don’t want to drift through each day without a plan. Having some structure really helps.

4. Pace yourself. Don’t try to do too much each day, or you’ll get burnt out. Remind yourself to take breaks and make room for fun. When Scott Kelly was on the Space Station, he binge-watched “Game of Thrones” twice. So don’t feel too guilty.

5. Get outside if you can. They can’t do it in space, and it’s one of the things they miss most. If you can’t go outside, just crack a window. Or try this: On the Space Station, they play a lot of nature sounds, like birds and trees rustling in the wind.

6. Keep a journal. NASA has been studying the effects of self-isolation for decades. And they’ve found it’s one of the best ways to stop cabin fever.

7. Take time to connect with your loved ones. Video calls with friends and family are HUGE for astronauts. So take advantage of it, and appreciate how lucky we are it’s even possible to connect online now.

For more info, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: