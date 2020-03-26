How To Give Yourself A Pedicure At Home

With #SocialDistancing in full effect, getting your weekly or bi-weekly nail appointment is officially out of the equation. While there are tons of memes circulating social media of how our nails, hair and eyebrows will look post-quarantine, it’s easy to think that you won’t be steeping foot inside of a salon anytime soon.

And while we have a long way to go before things get back to normal, that doesn’t mean that you have to miss out our on regular beauty treatments. Sure, you may not have the midas touch of your nail tech, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn how to pull a pedicure together while you have some free time.

That’s right! Now is a great time to take your beauty skills to the next level, and we’re here to help you create a top-quality pedicure right at home. Keep reading as we give you the lay of the land to get your toes in mint condition.

1. Remove Any Old Nail Polish

Before you get started, it’s time to remove your old nail polish. Wet a cotton ball with nail polish remover or acetone and swipe away your old nail color.

2. Soak Your Feet

Add a few bath salts in your tub or basin along with warm water and soak your feet for 10 minutes.

3. Apply A Foot Scrub

Apply a nourishing foot scrub, like the Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub ($6.59, Amazon.com) to your feet. Gently rub all over your feet making sure to concentrate on your heels, toes and bottoms of your feet for a smooth finish.

4. Use A Pumice Stone

Follow up with a shower gel, like the Dove Body Wash Pump For Dry Skin Deep Moisture Sulfate Free Moisturizing Body Wash($8.18, Amazon.com) over your feet and use a pumice stone to rub gently over your feet. Once complete, pat dry with a towel.

5. Apply Moisturizer & Cuticle Cream

Next, you’ll want to apply moisturizer and cuticle cream to damp feet to lock in moisture. We love the Lush Cosmetics Softy Foot Lotion ($13.95, Lush.com) and the (Lush Cosmetics Lemony Flutter ($19.95, Lush.com). Once you moisturize your feet, apply a small amount of lemony flutter to your cuticles and push them back with an orange stick to keep them in place.

6. Clip & File Your Nails

Clip and file each of your toe nails into a square shape. Be sure to buff each nail properly to ensure your nails have a smooth surface.

7. Swipe Your Nails

Soak a cotton ball in nail polish remover and swab over each nail to remove excess oil and moisture. We love the

8. Apply Your Base Coat

Apply a thin base coat of the Essie Here To Stay Base Coat ($9.00, Ulta.com) to your nails and let them dry.

9. Swipe On Your Lacquer

Apply a quick dry nail polish, like the Essie Throw It On ($9.00, Ulta.com) to your nails. Once dry, wait a minute or two then apply an additional coat.

10. Top It Off

Seal your color in place with the Essie Speed Steer Ulta Fast Dry Top Coat ($10.00, Ulta.com)on your nails. You’re all set!

