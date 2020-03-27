After curating the largest viral party, DJ D-Nice drops his “Homeschool” playlist on Spotify. The DJ hosted a nine hour-long star-studded at home parties that turned into a gathering to reminisce on great music and uplift spirits during coronavirus.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The dance party playlist has over 50 hits that will take you back and get you on your feet like “All I Do” by Stevie Wonder, “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross, and Phyllis Hyman’s “You Know How To Love Me”.

Due to the attraction, he collaborated with Michelle Obama to host a ‘Couch Party’ which doubled as a voter registration live set for her organization When We All Vote.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Before going live, the initiative had the goal of reaching 50,000 voters. According to their website, 407,824 eligible voters texted and helped nearly 13,000 people to start or complete the voter registration process. With over 61,000 people in attendance, D-Nice encouraged viewers to vote.

When We All Vote is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting launched by Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

DJ D-Nice Drops “Homeschool” Playlist After ‘Couch Party’ With Michelle Obama was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: