In her daily COVID-19 coronavirus briefing, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said Ohio is seeing a flattening of the curve in the numbers of cases in the state.

“I’m saying large numbers to you and I know it’s scary, 8,000 cases a day, 10,000 cases a day,” Acton said. “Those numbers, given 11.7 million people (in Ohio), are actually not that far apart… They’re not that different.”

Acton said these numbers could have been worse adding that the stay-at-home order that went into place last week and social distancing have helped the curve flatten.

“Those numbers are helpful to our planners, but for the rest of us, what it is saying is that we are flattening the curve in Ohio,” she said. “Those numbers would have been 50 to 75 percent higher than they are right now. Our curve would have been much steeper had we not acted starting a couple of weeks ago.”

“Every action you’re taking at home is changing how hard that storm will hit and changing when and where it will hit,” Acton said. “So the actions you are taking at home are shrinking those numbers.”

Dr. Amy Acton: “We Are Flattening The Curve In Ohio” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 1 hour ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: