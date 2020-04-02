COVID-19 has caused a lot of restaurants to close their doors but many of them are open for take-out or curbside pickup. Here’s some information on area restaurants that are still open for business during these trying times.
Our restaurants are open for delivery and pick up only. We have even developed a low contact delivery option that you can find out more about at https://www.donatos.com/low-contact-delivery.
Also, while a lot of businesses have been forced to close and people may be without a job, Donatos has many temporary, part-time and full-time positions available by going to https://www.donatos.com/careers as we continue to do our part to serve the communities in which we are located
Taco Bell is working with all their delivery partners to get safe and freshly prepared food delivered to your home. Satisfy your cravings by downloading the Taco Bell app and have all your favorite craveable Taco Bell items delivered straight to your door or you can order ahead through the app and pick up through the drive thru.
For hours, please direct people to visit skylinechili.com
|Columbus
|Busch Boulevard
|6111 Busch Boulevard
|Columbus
|OH
|43229
|614-848-3855
|Canal Winchester
|6290 Prentiss School Drive
|Canal Winchester
|OH
|43110
|614-920-0782
|Dublin
|7668 Sawmill Road
|Dublin
|OH
|43016
|614-766-7399
|East Pointe
|7026 East Broad Street
|Columbus
|OH
|43213
|614-751-8312
|Gahanna
|1350 Stone Ridge Drive
|Gahanna
|OH
|43230
|614-337-9870
|Hilliard
|3693 Fishinger Boulevard
|Hilliard
|OH
|43026
|614-777-8922
|Olentangy
|2995 Olentangy River Road
|Columbus
|OH
|43202
|614-766-7399
|Pickerington
|1530 Cross Creeks Boulevard
|Pickerington
|OH
|43147
|614-856-9515
|Polaris Center
|8550 Orion Place
|Columbus
|OH
|43240
|614-781-6370
|Powell
|9135 Owenfield Drive
|Lewis Center
|OH
|43035
|740-549-0298
|Rome-Hilliard
|1790 Hilliard-Rome Road
|Columbus
|OH
|43026
|614-529-1548
|South High Street
|3720 South High Street
|Columbus
|OH
|43207
|614-409-9275
|Westerville
|117 Westerville Plaza
|Westerville
|OH
|43081
|614-890-8400
