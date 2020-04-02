CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: Catholic Diocese of Cleveland to Extend Mass Dispensation Through Early May

Administrative Offices for the Cleveland Catholic Diocese

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

With Ohio’s stay-at-home order now extended until May 1, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has also decided to extend its order that “dispenses” those from their responsibility to attend Mass through May 3.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“This decision has not been taken lightly and, as your bishops, together with you, we recognize the sacrifice we are called to make by being physically distanced from the Holy Eucharist and from one another,” the diocese said.

The Diocese says it will try have its services streamed or broadcasted for those who want to see or hear the Masses.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

CORONAVIRUS: Catholic Diocese of Cleveland to Extend Mass Dispensation Through Early May  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close