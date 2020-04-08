We Need You!! Ohio Creates The Office of Small Business Relief!

All businesses have been affected heavily by the spread of the coronavirus. This abrupt disruption in the economy, is creating a real system of decline for us all. Small business, especially, are facing difficult times and trying to avoid being forced to shut down operations.

In a press conference held Tuesday, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced the creation of The Office of Small Business Relief, which is set into place to assist small businesses during this global pandemic.

“The Office of Small Business Relief will help coordinate efforts and identify ways to provide support for the nearly 950,000 small businesses that are operating in Ohio,” Husted said.

The Office of Small Business Relief will be run by Lydia Mihalik, the Ohio Director of the Development Services Agency.

“They’re really going to be there to help people navigate the recovery fund component of this for small businesses, regulatory reform issues and other services,” Husted added.

If you are a small business owner or are looking for more information, please visit www.coronavirus.Ohio.gov/businesshelp.

