CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Could Start to Reopen Its Economy in Stages on May 1st

After having to close down a lot of events, activities, businesses, and schools due to the coronavirus disease back in March, and continuing through April, things are now starting to look up for the State of Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced during his daily press conference on Apr. 16 that the state’s economy could start opening back up again on May 1.

That does not mean that Ohio is completely “out of the woods” regarding the coronavirus as WKYC 3News Cleveland reports:

And while he also admitted that the coronavirus will remain present until a vaccine is found, he said the reality remains that the state can’t ignore the economic hardships the virus has caused. The state will also continue to monitor its hospital admissions, as well as available personal protective equipment and could adjust its plans accordingly.

Things won’t be completely “back-to-normal” in Ohio. Business that will survive have to be safe for both employees and customers, and the state would have to continue to take precautions to help the “most vulnerable Ohioans, including seniors and those with pre-existing and chronic health conditions.”

As for the state’s schools, Gov. DeWine has said he will reveal more in the coming days.

