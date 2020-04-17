Here Is A List Of The Stay At Home Order Deadlines For All 50 States

Stay-at-home orders are still in place across the country due to the coronavirus and citizens all over are wondering when will normal life return.

President Donald Trump expressed his desire to reopen the economy in a news briefing but some governors and mayors who really hold the power don’t really agree with Trump’s plan.

According to The Mercury News, governors in the following regions have agreed to lift shut down orders as of April 15:

California, Oregon, Washington.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island.

Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky.

“The following list details where states stand in their plan to lift shutdown orders, as of April 15. After each state’s listing is its COVID-19 death toll as of April 14, and the peak date for daily deaths as predicted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.”

Alabama: Stay-at-home order set to expire on April 30. A task force will present a plan this week to Gov. Kay Ivey. (109, April 23)

Alaska: Residents have been ordered to stay at home until further notice. Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans on reopening the state as early as next week. (8, April 4)

Arizona: Stay-at-home order will expire on April 30 unless extended. (131, May 2)

Arkansas: No stay-at-home order. Schools have been closed for the rest of the academic term. (32, May 4)

California: No set end date. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will coordinate with the governors of Oregon and Washington to reopen the economy once six benchmarks have been reached. (758, April 19)

Colorado: Stay-at-home order extended until April 26. (290, April 13)

Connecticut: Mandatory shutdown extended until May 20. (554, April 26)

Delaware: Stay-at-home order until May 15 or until the “public health threat is eliminated.” (41, April 10)

Florida: Stay-at-home order until April 30. Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering re-opening schools in the state. (524, May 6)

Georgia: Shelter-in-place order until April 30. K-12 public schools will remain closed through the end of the school year. (501, May 3)

Hawaii: Stay-at-home order at least through April 30. (10, April 22)

Idaho: Stay-at-home order extended through April 30. (33, April 10)

Illinois: Stay-at-home order through at least April 30. (868, April 8)

Indiana: Stay-at-home order through April 20, but it may be extended. (387, April 10)

Iowa: No stay-at-home order. Nonessential businesses have been ordered to close until April 30. (49, May 6)

Kansas: Stay-at-home order until April 19. The governor is considering an extension. (69, April 30)

Kentucky: No stay-at-home order. “Healthy at Home” campaign in effect indefinitely. Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended that school districts statewide suspend in-person classes until at least May 1 and prepare for possibly closing through the rest of the school year. (104, May 1)

Louisiana: Stay-at-home order through April 30. (1013, April 8)

Maine: “Stay Healthy at Home” executive order through at least April 30. (19, April 13)

Maryland: Statewide stay-at-home order in effect indefinitely. (236, April 18)

Massachusetts: No stay-at-home order. All non-essential businesses closed until May 4. (957, April 29)

Michigan: Stay-at-home order extended through April 30. The governor has issued four factors she will take into consideration when determining a reopening date: sustained reduction in cases expanded testing and tracing capabilities, sufficient healthcare capacity, the establishment of best practices for the workplace. (1602, April 10)

Minnesota: Stay-at-home order extended through May 3. (79, April 29)

Mississippi: Shelter-in-place order expires on April 20. Schools will remain closed for the rest of the semester. (111, April 22)

Missouri: “Stay Home Missouri” order through April 24. (133, April 29)

Montana: Stay-at-home order extended through April 24. (7, March 30)

Nebraska: No stay-at-home order. Hair salons, tattoo parlors, and strip clubs have been ordered closed through May 31. “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy” campaign, which ends on May 1, emphasizes six rules: staying home, socially distancing at work, shopping alone and only once a week, helping kids social distance, helping seniors stay at home, exercising at home. (18, May 5)

Nevada: Stay-at-home order until April 30. (112, April 7)

New Hampshire: Stay-at-home order until May 4. (23, April 9)

New Jersey: Stay-at-home order has no specific end date. (2805, April 8)

New Mexico: State’s emergency order extended to April 30. (31, April 28)

New York: Schools and nonessential businesses ordered to stay closed until May 15, and non-essential gatherings of any size are banned. (10834, April 10)

North Carolina: Stay-at-home order effective until April 29. (108, April 13)

North Dakota: No stay-at-home order. Schools, restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters, and hair salons are closed. (9, April 11)

Ohio: Stay-at-home order in place until May 1. (253, April 13)

Oklahoma: “Safer at Home” order until April 30 for people over the age of 65 and other vulnerable residents. (108, May 1)

Oregon: Stay-at-home order “remains in effect until ended by the governor.” She will coordinate with the governors of California and Washington on a West Coast economic reopening. (55, April 27)

Pennsylvania: Stay-at-home orders across the state until April 30. (584, April 18)

Rhode Island: Stay-at-home order extended until May 8. (63, May 4)

South Carolina: “State of Emergency” executive order extended through at least April 27. (97, May 2)

South Dakota: No stay-at-home order. (6, May 2)

Tennessee: Stay-at-home order extended until April 30. (124, April 13)

Texas: All Texans ordered to stay home through April 30. (318, April 30)

Utah: No stay-at-home order. “Stay Safe, Stay Home” campaign extended through May 1. Schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. (19, May 3)

Vermont: “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order extended until May 15. (27, April 4)

Virginia: Stay-at-home order effective until June 10. (146, April 28)

Washington: Stay-at-home order extended until May 4. (507, April 6)

West Virginia: Stay-at-home order until further notice. (8, April 20)

Wisconsin: “Safer at Home” order prohibits all nonessential travel until April 24. (170, April 5)

Wyoming: No stay-at-home order. Through April 30, schools are closed, gatherings of 10 or more people in a confined space are prohibited, and bars, restaurants, and some personal-service businesses are closed. Anyone entering the state except for essential work must quarantine for 14 days. (1, May 7)

