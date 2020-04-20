CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid Adds Self-Swab Testing Center in Parma, Plans to Expand to Akron and Youngstown

Rite Aid's Stock Rises After Better Than Expected Earnings Report

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Rite Aid is doing its part to help with coronavirus testing in Ohio and other parts of the United States.  The pharmacy chain has opened seven “self-swab nasal testing sites” across the country, and one of them is at its Parma location, with the other stateside location near Toledo.

Two more testing sites are slated to open at Rite Aid stores in Akron and Youngstown on Wednesday.  WKYC 3News Cleveland has more on which location to get tested:

Here are the testing site addresses:

  • Akron: 4053 South Main Street

  • Parma: 5795 State Road

  • Youngstown: 713 North State Street in Girard

The Parma location has already started, with 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. as part of the hours.  It can test up to 200 people per day, and testing has to take place at the Rite Aid parking lot, with patients instructed to stay in their vehicles.

There are some rules on how to get tested in the first place:

Those wishing to get a test must be pre-screened using the CDC’s guidelines and will have to pre-register here.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid Adds Self-Swab Testing Center in Parma, Plans to Expand to Akron and Youngstown  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close