CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid Adds Self-Swab Testing Center in Parma, Plans to Expand to Akron and Youngstown

Rite Aid is doing its part to help with coronavirus testing in Ohio and other parts of the United States. The pharmacy chain has opened seven “self-swab nasal testing sites” across the country, and one of them is at its Parma location, with the other stateside location near Toledo.

Two more testing sites are slated to open at Rite Aid stores in Akron and Youngstown on Wednesday.

Here are the testing site addresses:

Akron: 4053 South Main Street

Parma: 5795 State Road

Youngstown: 713 North State Street in Girard

The Parma location has already started, with 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. as part of the hours. It can test up to 200 people per day, and testing has to take place at the Rite Aid parking lot, with patients instructed to stay in their vehicles.

There are some rules on how to get tested in the first place:

Those wishing to get a test must be pre-screened using the CDC’s guidelines and will have to pre-register here.

