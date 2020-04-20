CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid Adds Self-Swab Testing Center in Parma, Plans to Expand to Akron and Youngstown

Rite Aid is doing its part to help with coronavirus testing in Ohio and other parts of the United States. The pharmacy chain has opened seven “self-swab nasal testing sites” across the country, and one of them is at its Parma location, with the other stateside location near Toledo.
Two more testing sites are slated to open at Rite Aid stores in Akron and Youngstown on Wednesday. WKYC 3News Cleveland has more on which location to get tested:
Here are the testing site addresses:
-
Akron: 4053 South Main Street
-
Parma: 5795 State Road
-
Youngstown: 713 North State Street in Girard
The Parma location has already started, with 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. as part of the hours. It can test up to 200 people per day, and testing has to take place at the Rite Aid parking lot, with patients instructed to stay in their vehicles.
There are some rules on how to get tested in the first place:
Those wishing to get a test must be pre-screened using the CDC’s guidelines and will have to pre-register here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
1. March comes to a close but COVID-19 has not...1 of 44
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/312 of 44
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/313 of 44
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/314 of 44
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/315 of 44
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!6 of 44
7.7 of 44
8.8 of 44
9. Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th9 of 44
10. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.10 of 44
11. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.11 of 44
12. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/3112 of 44
13. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?13 of 44
14. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.14 of 44
15. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.15 of 44
16. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!16 of 44
17. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!17 of 44
18.18 of 44
19. For those who need utility assistance:19 of 44
20. Need utilities re-instated?20 of 44
21. For Small Businesses:21 of 44
22. More Business Resorces:22 of 44
23. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system23 of 44
24.24 of 44
25. Ohio BMV Update:25 of 44
26. Ohio State Parks Remain Open26 of 44
27. Mental Heath Services:27 of 44
28.28 of 44
29. Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th29 of 44
30. State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th30 of 44
31. Still need to do your taxes?31 of 44
32.32 of 44
33.33 of 44
34.34 of 44
35. Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic35 of 44
36. Planned Parenthood remains open36 of 44
37.37 of 44
38.38 of 44
39. Ohio prison coronavirus updates:39 of 44
40.40 of 44
41. Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.41 of 44
42.42 of 44
43. 2020 Census Mailers Went Out!43 of 44
44. While you might have a couple extra minutes, complete your Census!44 of 44
CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid Adds Self-Swab Testing Center in Parma, Plans to Expand to Akron and Youngstown was originally published on wzakcleveland.com