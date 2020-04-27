Here’s Governor Mike DeWine’s Plan to Open Ohio

As of today, Ohio has over 750 deaths and over 16,000 confirmed cases. The stay at home order for Ohio is set to expire May 1st, 2020 and Governor Mike DeWine has outlined a detailed plan for a gradual opening of the state. In his press conference Governor DeWine state, “The Coronavirus is still here and it’s just as dangerous as ever.”

So what does Ohio opening up mean? It’s not a free-for-all and everything will not be open come the beginning of May. All employees in business will be required to wear face make or pee. Businesses that are allowed to open must follow the state guidelines for capacity in buildings (typical 50% of what is normally allowed).

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So where can you go?

Starting May 1st health care will open again in Ohio. Health procedures that do not require overnight stay in hospitals can proceed.

Starting May 4th the following changes will happen in Ohio. Manufacturing, distribution and construction will open, and general office environments will be allowed to reopen but if working from home can happen it is urged.

May 12th consumer retail and services will be allowed to open. Customers and workers will need to wear a face mask or ppe when in these facilities.

Do you still need to social distance, sanitize and wash your hands?

Yes! COVID-19 is still spreading in Ohio. And it’s more crucial than ever to continue to practice social distancing of 6feet or more, sanitizing and washing your hands for at least 30 seconds several times a day.

Do you need to wear a mask or ppe gear?

The CDC recommends that wearing a mask or ppe gear to everyone. Why? It protects you for unknowing spreading the virus and it also protects you from others that may not know they have the virus. It also protects your family, so even though it isn’t mandatory it is strongly advised that you do.

Is there still a stay at home order?

The stay at home rules for Ohio will still remain. Gatherings of 10 people or less will still be enforced.

This first phase of opening Ohio doesn’t include businesses such as gyms, movie theatres, and restaurants. No word as to when those types of businesses will be able to open.

RELATED STORY: Lysol Warns To Not Use Products As Coronavirus Treatment After Trump’s Comments

The Latest: