LOCAL NEWS: Akron Metro RTA: “No Shirt, No Shoes, NO MASK, No Service!”

You may have noticed that not everyone goes out in public with a mask or any type of covering over his or her nose and mouth. Yet, if you want to take public transportation in Akron, you now have to wear a mask!

The Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority, known simply as Akron Metro RTA, is now making masks wearing and face covering a requirement for passengers and employees.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Starting Wednesday, all Metro employees will be wearing masks. All riders over the age of 2 will be required to wear one.

Basically, if you’re in Akron and not wearing a mask, you may need to have other arrangements to get from point A to point B.

