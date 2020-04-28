CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Akron Metro RTA: “No Shirt, No Shoes, NO MASK, No Service!”

A nurse rides the bus alone on the way to her day shift at the hospital

Source: Fly View Productions / Getty

You may have noticed that not everyone goes out in public with a mask or any type of covering over his or her nose and mouth.  Yet, if you want to take public transportation in Akron, you now have to wear a mask!

The Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority, known simply as Akron Metro RTA, is now making masks wearing and face covering a requirement for passengers and employees.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Starting Wednesday, all Metro employees will be wearing masks.

All riders over the age of 2 will be required to wear one.

Basically, if you’re in Akron and not wearing a mask, you may need to have other arrangements to get from point A to point B.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of urbazon and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Fly View Productions and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

LOCAL NEWS: Akron Metro RTA: “No Shirt, No Shoes, NO MASK, No Service!”  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close