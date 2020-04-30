WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 30, 2020: Jogging While Black — Congressman Kweisi Mfume — Coronavirus Update

1. Get Ready for MAGA May Day Rallies Across the Country
Despite the rules laid out by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump supporters are joining a nationwide effort preparing for MAGA May Day Rallies Friday in New York.
2. Georgia Family Wants Justice for Black Man Killed While Jogging
The family of Ahmaud Arbery is fighting for justice and to make sense out of how a Sunday afternoon jog in February turned into his murder.
3. Coronavirus Update: Kentucky Governor Apologizes to Resident Tupac Shakur For “Bad Apple” Reference
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued an apology to a man named Tupac Shakur, a Lexington resident who recently filed for unemployment.
In Baltimore, former U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume is now current U.S. Congressman.
5. Coronavirus Chronicles: Crystal King
He’s special to me. He’s never met a stranger. He finds humor in EVERYTHING.
