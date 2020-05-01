Is Young Jeezy out here being unfaithful already?!

Sources are saying that Jeezy is in someone’s DM and it isn’t his fiancé Jeannie Mai.

Allegedly she tweeted “You gone regret hitting me up. Trust. It’s quarantine- I got time to hit you with the facts. Like- ‘how’s your girlfriend? does your fiance know you sliding in dms- CHILL’ You got the Wrong one.”

Also, the girls are coming for Eva for buying ice cream for her daughter Marley.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Is Young Jeezy Still DM’ing His Ex-Girlfriend? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: