CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: $1M Bond Set For Lockland Murder Suspect

$1M bond has been set for Lockland murder suspect.

Via: FOX19

Demetri Smith, 26, is held on a murder charge at the Hamilton County jail. Smith is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Tremell Jones Jr. on North Wayne Avenue late Wednesday, court records show. A grand jury is scheduled to consider the case for indictment in July. Smith was charged based on detectives’ investigation, witness statements and video surveillance, according to his criminal complaint.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: $1M Bond Set For Lockland Murder Suspect  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close