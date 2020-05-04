CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Goes After Those Protesting Against Media and Dr. Amy Acton

Protest outside the Ohio statehouse

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke out against people who went to the residential area of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and protesting in front of her house, where she lives with her family.  He also went after protesters who have been disrespectful towards members of the press who have been covering their actions outside the Statehouse.

Gov. DeWine says that while he’s a “strong advocate” for the First Amendment, and having the right to protest, there should be “fair game” to do so.

Fair game is protesting against him, but not being rude and nasty to reporters, videographers, and other members of the media, especially when being “obnoxious.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“Reporters and photographers who are doing nothing more than following that First Amendment, informing the public — just remember they’re informing the public about what you think, what you’re saying and what you think is important.”

One protester was being extremely cruel towards a Columbus news reporter, as shown below in a tweet:

Gov. DeWine then shifted to the protests outside of Dr. Acton’s home.  That is also not “fair game:”

“But to bother the family of Dr. Acton, I don’t think that’s fair game. I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think it’s necessary to get your point across.”

The Ohio Governor added that those who want to protest against him can do so anytime during the week.

Gov. DeWine adds that Dr. Acton is “working hard,” and the one making the decisions for the state is him.

The protest in front of Dr. Acton’s home, while being intrusive, was otherwise peaceful.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

