LOCAL NEWS: How The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “Joy Ride” Stays Connected Locally During COVID-19

With the physical building currently closed due to a statewide ban on mass gatherings, not to mention concerns involving COVID-19, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has gotten very creative with keeping the music going in The Land.

The Rock Hall has recently launched its new “Joy Ride,” where it makes appearances at different places across the Greater Cleveland area.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The van will play music in neighborhoods, at food distributions and celebratory activities, among other locations, while maintaining social distancing protocols. According to the Rock Hall, the Joy Ride’s appearances highlight music’s ability to connect and bring us together while delivering on the Rock Hall’s mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock.

If you are part of a nonprofit organization, and would like to request an appearance from the “Joy Ride,” e-mail the Rock Hall at info@rockhall.org.

There’s also a dedicated Spotify channel featuring music that has been played in the van.

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris spoke with Fox 8 to talk about how the “Joy Ride” came to life:

