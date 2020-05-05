LOCAL NEWS: Bahama Breeze Shuts Down Its Orange Village Location For Good

During the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of restaurants have switched to carryout and delivery only. One particular eatery, however, has decided to close its doors permanently.
Bahama Breeze has decided to cease operations of its longtime Orange Village location.
A sign was posted outside informing customers it was no longer in business of the start of the week: “Beginning May 4th, 2020, this location is permanently closed. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland has the official statement from Darden, the group behind Bahama Breeze, on why that particular spot had to close:
“Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and it’s one we made very carefully and thoughtfully. While this decision is not a reflection of the quality of our team members’ work, we could no longer justify continuing to operate this location given historical sales trends. We continually evaluate the performance of all of our restaurant locations, and this decision was made as part of that process. Unfortunately, from time-to-time we have to close restaurants.”
The location near I-271 and close to Beachwood was the only Ohio location for the popular chain.
Did you ever dine at Bahama Breeze in Orange Village and what will you miss about the restaurant?
