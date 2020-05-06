Jeff Johnson brings on Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery to share the life and legacy of his son.

Arbery talks about what the public can do to help with the investigation to support their family. Rev. Al Sharpton is calling for justice in the case due to no arrests being made.

A graphic video has surfaced of the incident of Gregory McMichael and his son Travis on a pickup truck hunting down Arbery with a shotgun.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeff Johnson Talks With Ahmaud Arbery’s Father On The Life Of His Son [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: