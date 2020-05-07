CLOSE
Cincinnati: Cold Weather Is Coming To Tri-State This Weekend

Cold weather is coming to the tri-state this weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 50’s.

 

Thick cloud cover and rain will prevent frost Friday morning but Saturday morning with temperatures colder than freezing, frost will be heavy and widespread. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Saturday morning, so plan on covering any sensitive plants you may have planted. Sunday morning patches of frost are possible again. Otherwise look for rain to return before dawn Friday and end Friday evening.

