Wexner Medical Center Providing Free ‘Care Kits’

Here’s some good news for you. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center wants you to remain healthy and safe during the pandemic so they are distributing free care kits to the public.
According to their site, the medical center has partnered with the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, Columbus City Schools and the National African American Male Wellness Initiative along with other community partners to kits. These kits include isolation-grade masks, hand soap, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes and toothpaste. (While isolation-grade, these masks are not approved for use by providers in clinical settings.)
Distributions will occur in the areas of greatest need, including the ZIP codes 43219, 43211, 43207, 43223 and 43203.
Where and when
Monday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
East High School
Columbus, OH 43203
Tuesday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Columbus, OH 43209
Wednesday, May 13, 2 to 7 p.m.
New Salem Baptist Church
Columbus, OH 43224
Thursday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Center
Columbus, OH 43204
Friday, May 15, 2 to 7 p.m.
Kroger
Columbus, OH 43207
