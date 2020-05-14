CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

You And Your Community Matter, Be Counted [SPONSORED]

Cleveland is one of many cities impacted by corona-virus. Census results determine funding for resources needed during a pandemic such as community organizations, pandemic relief and unemployment benefits. Make sure your community is represented by completing the 2020 Census online by clicking HERE , via phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.

Cleveland City Planning Commission Census 2020

Source: Cleveland City Planning Commission / Cleveland City Planning Commission

Click your councilman’s name below to see how the census impacts YOUR community! If you are unsure which ward you live in, click HERE!

Mayor Frank G. Jackson

Joseph T. Jones – WARD 1

Kevin L. Bishop – WARD 2

Kerry McCormack – WARD 3

Kenneth Johnson – WARD 4

Phyllis Cleveland – WARD 5

Blaine A. Griffin – WARD 6

Basheer S. Jones – WARD 7

Michael Polensek – WARD 8

Kevin Conwell – WARD 9

Kevin J. Kelley – WARD 13

Jasmin Santana – WARD 14

Matt Zone – WARD 15

Charles Slife – WARD 17

It only takes 10 mins to make a difference in your community by completing the Census. Visit http://www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to get started.

 You And Your Community Matter, Be Counted! Visit www.census.gov for more information!

You And Your Community Matter, Be Counted [SPONSORED]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
You And Your Community Matter, Be Counted [SPONSORED]
 3 hours ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close