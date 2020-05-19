CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Presenting a Way to See The Animals From Your Own Vehicle!

Face to face with a tiger, Cleveland Zoo opens new exhibit

If you are having cabin fever, and looking for creative ways to get out of the house, then we have the solution for you.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has come up with a unique event where families can see the animals without leaving their vehicles.

It’s part of a new event called “Cruise the Zoo,” in which those who attend can view “many of the zoo’s animals” while the zoo staff will assist in guiding them “along the specified route that will also feature animal ambassador experiences.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“Cruise the Zoo” is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday from May 20 until May 31. The cost is $20 per car for zoo members and $40 per car for non-members.

Advance reservations are required, and must be purchased online HERE.

There are restrictions in when guests are allowed in the zoo, and when they are to arrive.  Also, they are forbidden to leave their vehicles during their tours.

It is a big way to big visitors back to the zoo without putting their health at risk.

 

