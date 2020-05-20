The city is trying to keep people safe from all of the violence that we have seen lately.

The Shotpotter technology has expanded to different parts of town.

VIA FOX19

According to city officials, ShotSpotter technology helps proactively fight local crime by instantly and automatically notifying police officers of illegal gunfire and pinpointing the exact location where the gunfire took place. CPD Chief Eliot Isaac mentioned the expansion last week as one in a number of measures to reduce violent crime in the city. Isaac announced those measures, which also includes the Gun Violence Task Force, in response to a spike in gun homicides during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cincinnati: ShotSpotter Expands To Some New Neighborhoods was originally published on rnbcincy.com

