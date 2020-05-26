Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker

Several developments in the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old decorated Louisville, Kentucky, EMT who was fatally shot by three white officers while sleeping in her home, evolved over Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in search of drugs, The New York Times reports. The decision comes after Walker’s attorney, Rob Eggert, filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“We’re happy that the case is dismissed,” said Kenneth Walker’s lawyer, Rob Eggert. “He always said that he didn’t know these were police officers, and they found no drugs in the apartment. None. He was scared for his life and her life.” https://t.co/BPzOjYDDVt — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2020

“I believe that additional investigation is necessary,” Thomas B. Wine, the county prosecutor in Louisville, announced on Friday. “I believe that the independent investigation by the attorney general’s office in Kentucky, the F.B.I. and the U.S. attorney’s office must be completed before we go forward with any prosecution of Kenneth Walker.”

Taylor’s case caught national attention in the wake of the fatal shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery a 25-year-old man who was shot by two neighborhood vigilantes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On March 13 Louisville Metro Police officers approached Taylor’s apartment with plans to execute a narcotics bust. Lawyers for Walker and Taylor state LMPD officers stormed into the home without knocking, using a battering ram, but LMPD officials claim they did knock before entering the apartment. Officers never located any drugs in the apartment. A shot fired by Walker struck one of the officers’ in the leg who recovered after undergoing surgery. Walker, a registered gun owner, claims he fired at officers because he didn’t know who or what was entering the apartment in an act of self-defense.

Taylor’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the LMPD in April, claiming the officer’s participated in a botched raid, lacking poor communication after the man they were reportedly looking for was already in police custody on the night of the incident.

Prior to the Walker announcement, the F.B.I. office revealed it would probe Walker’s case after several high profile voices, like Sen. Kamala Harris, called for an investigation into the shooting.

“The F.B.I. will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner,” the Louisville field office of the F.B.I. said in a statement obtained by The New York Times.

Louisville police authorities also announced changes to their protocol last week including the usage of body cameras and a review of search warrant policies and procedures. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced his retirement will take place at the end of July in the wake of the F.B.I. probe.

“We look forward to further investigation, including by the FBI, into the chain of events that led to Breonna’s tragic and preventable death,” lawyers for Taylor’s family said according to WLKY.

However supporters of Taylor and Walker will be closely watching how the LMPD and F.B.I. authorities handle their respective investigations, in hopes that justice will be served for both Walker and Taylor, whose life was ended tragically and senselessly.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: