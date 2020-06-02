Today is the Music Industry’s Black Out Tuesday!

Today (June 2nd) is being dubbed as the music industry’s ‘Black Out Tuesday.’ It’s the day where business activity is ceased and no new music is released, in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Atlantic Records, Columbia Records, Interscope Geffen A&M, Def Jam, Sony Music and other record labels will observe “Black Out Tuesday” today to show solidarity following Floyd’s death.

According to People.com, the purpose of the initiative is to take an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change using the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackOutTuesday. #TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Atlantic Records exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, has posted several calls to action, including a reading list called “Anti-Racism Resources.”

Quincy Jones tweeted, “It’s hard to know what to say because I’ve been dealing with racism my entire life. That said, it’s rearing its ugly head right now & by God it’s time to deal with it once & for all. My team & I stand for justice. Convos will be had & action will be taken.”

Many of the labels have posted statements of standing in solidarity, Columbia Records clarified in a statement that its Blackout Tuesday will not be a “day off,” but rather a “day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity.”

Interscope Geffen A&M said they will not release new music this week. Instead, the record label will “contribute to organizations that help bail out protesters exercising their right to peaceably assemble, aid lawyers working for systematic change, and provide assistance to charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the Black community.”

For more information on the cause, click here.

