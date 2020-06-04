Virginia’s Removing Robert E. Lee Statue!

It’s finally happening in Virginia! Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to announce today (June 4th) that a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

According to AP, civil rights activists have been calling for the removal of the statue for years. The statue is one of the nation’s most iconic Confederate monuments. AP added that Northam, who is a Democrat, will have the statue moved into storage while his administration gets input on a new location.

The decision to remove the statue comes amid the national outrage and protests over George Floyd’s death and police brutality. Everyone is not on board with it, the plans were criticized by the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and by Republican state Senator Amanda Chase, who is running for governor. She started a petition on her website to save it and other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue that Richmond’s mayor wants removed, which says, “The radical left will not be satisfied until all white people are purged from our history books.

