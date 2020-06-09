CLOSE
Food
HomeFood

Uber Eats Waiving Delivery Fees for Black Owned Restaurants!

Uber Driverless Car

Source: youtube / Youtube.com

Ok Now, Uber! Uber Eats is taking a stand. The company has announced that they will waive the delivery fees for black-owned restaurants through the end of the year in support of black lives matter protest.

Deliveroo - Online food ordering company

Source: WENN.com / WENN

According to Delish, when you open the app in a major city, you will see a prompt to “support black-owned restaurants.” That will take you to a list of restaurants you can order from through the app based on your location. Additionally, a delivery fee won’t be charged when you place an order to one of the restaurants through the end of this year.

Uber Eats CEO Dara Khosrowshahi informed customers about this in a letter, and also offered to “connect” the reader “with ways to feed and support Black Lives Matter protesters,” among other supportive measures. This is awesome. Way to go Uber Eats.

For more details, click here.

Black owned restaurants , Free Delivery , Magic 955 , Uber Eats , Waive , year

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Uber Driverless Car
Uber Eats Waiving Delivery Fees for Black Owned…
 2 hours ago
06.09.20
Photos
Close