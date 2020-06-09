Uber Eats Waiving Delivery Fees for Black Owned Restaurants!

Ok Now, Uber! Uber Eats is taking a stand. The company has announced that they will waive the delivery fees for black-owned restaurants through the end of the year in support of black lives matter protest.

According to Delish, when you open the app in a major city, you will see a prompt to “support black-owned restaurants.” That will take you to a list of restaurants you can order from through the app based on your location. Additionally, a delivery fee won’t be charged when you place an order to one of the restaurants through the end of this year.

Uber Eats CEO Dara Khosrowshahi informed customers about this in a letter, and also offered to “connect” the reader “with ways to feed and support Black Lives Matter protesters,” among other supportive measures. This is awesome. Way to go Uber Eats.

