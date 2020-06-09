Bail Kept at $1 Million for Officer Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin had a court date Monday to set his bail for his new charge and the judge didn’t go easy on him. His bail has now been set at a little over $1 million dollars.

Judge Jeannice Reding on Monday kept bail at $1 million in a hearing for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes and is charged with second-degree murder in his death.

According the Guardian, the 44-year-old Chauvin said little during the 11 minute hearing, in which he appeared through a video link on closed-circuit TV from prison. He didn’t enter a plea, that’s something that usually comes later in the process. The hearing was over the judge’s decision to raise Chauvin’s bail from $500,000 to $1 million when a second-degree murder charge was added against him last week. The previous high count had been third-degree murder. Chauvin remains detained in Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

