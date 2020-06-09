CLOSE
Ohio
Cedar Point to Reopen on July 9 with New Rules and Guidelines

One of the Ohio’s most premier attractions has finally announced when it will open this year, and given that the coronavirus pandemic is still around, it will look a lot different.

Cedar Point in Sandusky is aiming for dates in July, with admissions restricted only to certain guests and visitors at first.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

  • July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

  • Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

It was already mentioned before that the theme park’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will resume business on June 12 through 27 before the park opens back up.

Among the changes coming to Cedar Point this year is the main one for guests and employees in which they must “wear a mask at all times.”

For information on Health Screening, Temperature Screening, Face Coverings, and Social Distancing, click here.

To make reservations, you have to do so through the Cedar Point app or its website.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Cedar Point

Cedar Point to Reopen on July 9 with New Rules and Guidelines  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

