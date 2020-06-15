There’s a Black Owned Bandage Company Named ‘Browndages’!

Band-Aid announced a new line of bandages for different skin tones that caters to brown skin people. This move has brought to light a black owned bandage company that already exist named, ‘Browndages’ and they have recently scene a huge spike in sells.

Check out the owners below thanking the public for support and speaking on their brand:

The husband and wife duo, posted this video with the caption that read, “Good morning family! Welcome to all of our new followers and 👋🏽 to all the oldies but goodies! We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thank you for all of the tags, shares and purchases over the last couple weeks. We know it’s a turbulent time we are living in, so that’s makes us even more grateful that you all have taken your time and resources to support. We thank you and we love you all. #browndages #blackownedbusiness #smallbusiness #blacklivesmatter ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #perfectbandageforbrownskin “

According to their site, their origin story is: We are a small family owned operation. Browndages was the idea of a husband and wife duo, who were simply trying to fill a void they saw within their own family. They offer 6 different boxes of bandages in different skin tones. Some of them even have prints on them of black judges and doctors and lawyers or cute little brown skin boys and girl. They offer more than just bandages on their site which includes kid’s pajama’s and books.

Browndages has seen a spike in sells in the recent weeks. Their site list local black owned business, Talib’s, as location to find their products. Click here to check out their products.

