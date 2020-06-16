LHH:ATL’S Karlie Redd is Officially Divorced!

Karlie Redd is a single woman again. The Love and Hip Hop Atl star is officially divorced. It was a surprise to everyone when we found out this season that she was married.

Karlie is officially divorced from husband Maurice Fayne, better known asArkansas Mo. According to Bossip, Karlie officially filed for divorce last month, two days after he was arrested and charged with bank fraud. They two had been estranged for some time.

What did either party get in the divorce? Well, the two signed off on a settlement that states neither party will receive alimony and Mo transferred his 2019 BMW into Karlie’s name and there are no property, debts or children from the marriage. So it looks like an even and amicable split.

