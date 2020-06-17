Hot Spot: Akon Awarded $6 Billion To Build A City In Senegal [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Akon is out here securing the bag for black folks and building his own city.  The cryptocurrency themed city named Akon City will be in Senegal.

Phase 1 of the $6 billion plan will expected to be done by 2023 and is expecting to have roads, Hamptons Hospital campus, Hamptons Mall, a police station, a waste facility, a school, and a power plant. In phase 2, the city will focus on having parks, a stadium, universities, and an industrial complex.  It will so focus on running on Akon’s AKOIN cryptocurrency.

In other news, Pharrell also secured the bag making Juneteenth a paid holiday in Virginia.

 

Akon Linked Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine For “Locked Up” Sequel, Everyone Is Appalled

Akon Linked Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine For “Locked Up” Sequel, Everyone Is Appalled

Continue reading Akon Linked Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine For “Locked Up” Sequel, Everyone Is Appalled

Akon Linked Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine For “Locked Up” Sequel, Everyone Is Appalled

On June 7, people were asking, “What is Akon thinking”? Footage of the Senegalese singer and Tekashi 6ix9ine performing what sounds like a “Locked Up” sequel or remix hit the Internet, and we just weren’t ready. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.instagram.com/p/CBJE547H4Qs/   Tekashi, of course, posted the clip to his Instagram page. The notorious snitch and Akon are seen seated in front of a keyboard as they perform a snippet of the song. For archival purposes only, Tekashi is heard singing/rapping, “Thinking ’bout the things that I did/Got me thinking, like, why the f*ck I did that?/Got me wishing that I could take it all back. Fighting with these demons/Barely even eating/Barely even sleeping/This sh*t got me tweeking/Fighting with my lawyers for a better offer/Just want to see my daughter…” The entire while Akon is in the moment and certainly not a hostage. According to Snitch 9’s caption, the song is “Locked Up Part 2” and will be on his forthcoming album. As for Styles P, who appeared on the original classic, he’s unbothered and focused during these tumultuous times. https://twitter.com/therealstylesp/status/1269726574666014722 For now, Twitter has a lot of questions. Some of ours include, How much is Akon getting paid for this? And, Is that bag really worth it? Also, does Tekashi keep a hairstylist on retainer, or is that lacefront? And if you said Akon would be the first artist of repute to actually collaborate with one of the most toxic rappers in the game, you’re a damn liar. Check out more reactions to this debacle below.

Hot Spot: Akon Awarded $6 Billion To Build A City In Senegal [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

