11 Years Later: Remembering Michael Jackson

Can you believe its been 11 years since the passing of Michael Jackson. That time flew by and we still miss him but we continue to celebrate his talent and legacy.

Eleven years ago today (June 25th),Jackson died at age 50 of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, after suffering from cardiac arrest. At the time of his death, Michael was preparing for his comeback tour at London’s 02 Arena.

According to PulseOfRadio, Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958 in Gary, Indiana. At age 9, MJ and his brothers — who went by The Jackson Five signed a record deal with Motown. They rose to fame in 1969 with their hit “I Want You Back.”

In 1979, Michael released his debut solo album Off The Wall. The project was produced by Quincy Jones and went on to sell 7 million copies. His sophomore albumThriller was released in 1982 and sold 40 million copies. In 1985, MJ co-wrote “We Are The World” along with Lionel Richie. In 1987, Michael released Bad — which went on the sell 40 million copies. In 1988, MJ released his first autobiography Moonwalk. That same year, Michael built his $17 million dollar home, which he named Neverland Ranch. In 1991, he released Dangerous, then in 1995, Michael released HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I. In 2001, Michael released Invincible.

Tune into The Divine Martino Show at 12 noon for the Midday Mix Party’s special edition Michael Jackson mix.

