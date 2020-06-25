The Next Verzuz Battle: Fab VS. Jada!!

Oh, this is gonna be good for fans that appreciate pure lyricism. The next Verzuz battle will be two of some of the dopest emcee’s in the game..Fabolous Vs. Jadakiss.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has announced VERZUZ TV’s next battle: Jadakiss vs. Fabolous. They wrote via Instagram, “NY next up. @myfabolouslife vs @jadakiss Monday, June 29th, 8PM EST on #VERZUZ | Watch on our IG or @applemusic in HD. Drinks by @CIROC.”

The two teamed up for an album titled Friday On Elm Street in 2017. Fans are split on who will win.

Will you watch?

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: