“Corona” on List of the 100 Most Popular Baby Names in 2020

This is definitely one of the weirdest moments in history and people are really paying homage to it by naming their children, Corona! What child wants to be named after a virus or a beer?

The baby website The Bump posted a list of the 100 most popular baby names on its site this year and even though it barely cracked the list in 100th place, “CORONA” made the list of the top girls’ names so far.

The ten most popular girls’ names on TheBump.com this year are:  Mila . . . Aaliyah . . . Aurora . . . Aria . . . Amelia . . . Eliana . . . Nova . . . Kayden . . . Molly . . . and Ivy.

“Corona” didn’t make the boys’ list.  The most popular names for boys this year are:  Braxton . . . Zion . . . Hunter . . . Kai . . . Urban . . . Logan . . . Elliot . . . Liam . . . Lucas . . . and River.

For more info, click here.

 

