Listen Here: Usher Drops New Music ‘I Cry’

Usher

Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hey Usher fans, I got some great news for you. Usher has dropped some new music. The song is titled, ” Cry” and is inspired by wanting to teach his sons that it is ok for a man to feel emotions deeply and to cry.

Listen to the song below:

Usher tweeted, “This song was inspired by wanting to teach my sons that it is ok for a man to feel emotions deeply and to cry. Like many men, I was raised to believe that we have to be ‘tough’ and not show our vulnerability, which I don’t want to teach them.”

“While I was shut in during the pandemic and watching the death of George Floyd, the ongoing slaughter of Black men and women, the protests and the events that unfolded, I became very connected to the wider universal feeling of hopelessness.” “Like many, I grew increasingly frustrated by how slow things have been to change.”

2017 Cincinnati Music Festival

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

According to RollingStone, Usher will donate his proceeds from “I Cry” to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, which provides grants and support to community-based organizations and minority-owned small businesses that have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Usher will perform the song live for the first time Saturday, June 27th, during the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert special hosted by Global Citizen.

For more details, click here.

