Listen Here: Usher Drops New Music ‘I Cry’

Hey Usher fans, I got some great news for you. Usher has dropped some new music. The song is titled, ” Cry” and is inspired by wanting to teach his sons that it is ok for a man to feel emotions deeply and to cry.

Listen to the song below:

Usher tweeted, “This song was inspired by wanting to teach my sons that it is ok for a man to feel emotions deeply and to cry. Like many men, I was raised to believe that we have to be ‘tough’ and not show our vulnerability, which I don’t want to teach them.”

“While I was shut in during the pandemic and watching the death of George Floyd, the ongoing slaughter of Black men and women, the protests and the events that unfolded, I became very connected to the wider universal feeling of hopelessness.” “Like many, I grew increasingly frustrated by how slow things have been to change.”

According to RollingStone, Usher will donate his proceeds from “I Cry” to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, which provides grants and support to community-based organizations and minority-owned small businesses that have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Usher will perform the song live for the first time Saturday, June 27th, during the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert special hosted by Global Citizen.

For more details, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: