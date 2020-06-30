How Fabolous & Jadakiss’s #Verzuz Battle Went Down!

Did you watch the ultimate lyricist battle go down on IG Live last night (June29th) Fabolous and Jadakiss went head to head in front of more than 200,000 hip-hop fans. Jada kicked off round one with DMX feat. The LOX & Jay-Z’s “Blackout” and Fabolous came with his Lil Wayne collaboration Juelz Santana’s “You Ain’t Got Nuthin.’”

Check out the battle here… ******EXPLICIT LANGUAGE******

A tipsy Jadakiss also revealed that he wrote Diddy’s verse on “Victory.” When Fab played “Into You” featuring Tamia, he explained the story behind the song, which originally featured Ashanti but when he shot the video, Tamia was the featured vocalist. He claimed that he originally wanted Tamia for the song, but she was in throat surgery when he recorded it. Fabolous also said that Ashanti was too busy to shoot the video at the time, but Ashanti chimed in in the comments and also said that wasn’t the real story.

Tamia responded to Fab’s comments on social media, posting a photo of all of her albums, along with the caption, “25 years. 8 albums. 0 throat surgeries. ❤️🙌🏽.”

According to billboard, the battle was a tie, the streets say Jadakiss took the crown!

