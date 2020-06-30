CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: Outbreak Has Been Established at Put-In-Bay in Ohio

Tourist riding golf carts at Put-In-Bay Village, South Bass Island, Ohio, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

There is now a coronavirus outbreak at one of the islands on Lake Erie in Ohio.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, what is also known as COVID-19 has been determined at Put-In-Bay.

Seven people, who have been to the village on South Bass Island between June 17 and 21, have now been “tested positive.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Health officials said these individuals visited the Commodore Hotel, The Mist and Mr. Ed’s.

Leaders from both Toledo-Lucas County and the Ottawa County Health Department are advising people who were at those bars and restaurants between June 17-21 to watch for symptoms and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who has been to Put-In-Bay during that period should get tested right away.

Among the coronavirus include shortness of breath, headache, and loss of taste or smell.  Even if you don’t have any symptoms, you should still be able to request a test.

If there are those who visited those particular businesses during that period in June, please “contact their local health department.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ali Majdfar and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS: Outbreak Has Been Established at Put-In-Bay in Ohio  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
CORONAVIRUS: Outbreak Has Been Established at Put-In-Bay in…
 18 hours ago
07.01.20
Photos
Close