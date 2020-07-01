Ohio: Man Arrested For Pointing Gun At Protesters

2020 has brought about awakenings health wise with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as systemic racism in the wake of the George Floyd killing, unfortunately everybody isn’t handling these awakenings well as people are being urged to wear masks and social distances themselves but even scarier is the un-awakening of people that aren’t handling people protesting in the name of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter or All Lives Matter.
In North Canton A 30-year-old man is in police custody after pointing a gun into a group of protesters Tuesday evening. Protesters lead by the Ohio Community Coalition were marching through North Canton near the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Street around 6: 45 p.m.– blocking traffic in all directions, police report. Read More
Black Artist from Ohio
1. Avant Cleveland, Ohio1 of 21
2. Nancy Wilson Chillicothe, OhioSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bootsy Collins Cincinnati, OhioSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 21
4. Shad Moss AKA 'Bow Wow' Columbus (Reynoldsburg), OhioSource:WENN 4 of 21
5. Men At Large Cleveland, Ohio5 of 21
6. The Ohio Players Dayton, OhioSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Lakeside Dayton, Ohio7 of 21
8. John Legend Springfield, OhioSource:WENN 8 of 21
9. Bobby Womack Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. Dazz Band Cleveland, Ohio10 of 21
11. Kid Cudi Cleveland, OhioSource:WENN 11 of 21
12. LeVert Cleveland, Ohio12 of 21
13. LA Reid Cincinnati, OhioSource:Radio One Inc. 13 of 21
14. Screamin' Jay Hawkins Cleveland, Ohio14 of 21
15. The O'Jays Cleveland ohioSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. The Isley Brother's CIncinnati, Ohio16 of 21
17. Men At Large Cleveland, Ohio17 of 21
18. Tracy Chapman Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Zapp Band/Zapp & Roger Dayton, Ohio19 of 21
20. The Moonglows Cleveland, Ohio20 of 21
21. Jermain Stewart Columbus, Ohio21 of 21
