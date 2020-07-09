Ohio GOP State Representative Nino Vitale: “Stop Getting Tested” for COVID-19

One of the many Republican leaders in Ohio is continuing his defense on the coronavirus pandemic and everything health-related.

State Rep. Nino Vitale said in an on-brandishly inept Facebook post on Wednesday that recent moves toward mask requirements to help slow the spread of coronavirus are part of “what happens when people go crazy and get tested.” The solution, he erroneously added, is to just ignore the whole thing.

Vitale’s message is loud and clear in his post: “STOP GETTING TESTED!” He continues by saying that “it is giving the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening.”

This is not the first time Vitale has gone off on anything in regards to COVID-19. According to WBNS 10TV in Columbus, his rhetoric, like that of several other Republicans in Ohio, has been focused on masks and any type of face covering, which he clearly does not believe in and believes that they are “entirely ineffective.”

Vitale mentioned back in spring of this year that he “will not wear a mask” because it would conceal “the image and likeness of God.”

Anyway, for real and factual advice, follow and listen to the CDC.

