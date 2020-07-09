Search Continues for Actress Naya Rivera; Now Recovery Mission

This is such a sad story, Glee actress, Naya Rivera went missing yesterday on the waters of Lake Piru in California and authorities are still trying to find her. Her 4-year-old son was found floating alone, asleep, with his life jacket on, inside of a rented boat.

Check out the story below:

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera rented the boat at about 1 p.m. About three hours later, another boater found the child in the boat by himself. The boaters notified officials who immediately began a search for Rivera with the use of helicopters, drones and dive teams. The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat. Authorities believe Rivera to be “presumed drowned” and the search will continue at daybreak. Authorities were working to reunite the child with family members.

According to TMZ, the search has now turned into a rescue mission. Authorities believe that Rivera has drowned and is presumed to be deceased. They are trying to unite her son with his family.

Rivera was once engaged to Detroit rapper Big Sean. Naya’s 33. You’d know her best as Santana Lopez on “Glee”. She divorced Josey’s dad, actor Ryan Dorsey, back in 2018.

