Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King” Trailer is Out Now…Watch it Here!

Check out the Trailer for 'Black is King" Below.....

Beyonce fans have been waiting for the official trailer to ‘Black is King’ to drop and now it’s finally here. Parkwood Entertainment and Disney+ released the new trailer and poster for the visual, which will premiere globally on July 31st on Disney+. Check it out below:

The new film is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and its debuting two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the release of The Lion King and the teaser features Beyoncé herself narrating it for her upcoming visual album.

According to Billboard, Black Is King was filmed across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

Special guests include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi CampbellTina Knowles-LawsonLupita Nyong’oKelly RowlandPharrell Williams and Jay-Z, among others.

For more information. click here.

