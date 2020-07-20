Black Woman Defaces Black Lives Matter Mural in NYC:

Gasp!! A black woman was caught on tape defacing the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Take a look at the video below:

According to The Daily Mail, the woman has been indentified as Beverlyn Beatty. In the video, Beatty is shouting “Refund the Police!” Then, she pours black paint all over the mural and smears it. Beatty and another woman that was with her, were both arrested and charged with criminal mischief. The pair were arrested last month for protesting outside Planned Parenthood’s New York headquarters.

This is the third time the mural was damaged in a week.

A cop responding to their vandalism slipped and fell in the wet paint — loudly thumping his shoulder and head on the pavement. The statement on their Facebook page reads. “He had a hard fall but is doing very well and fine.”

